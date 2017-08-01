Dubai saw an all-time high of 16.73 overnight visitors in 2019 according to The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).
The figure marked a 5.1% increase in tourism volumes compared to the previous year. Tourism remained a key driver to the city’s economy, contributing 11.5% of the emirate’s GDP figure for the year. The report from Dubai Tourism also noted international tourism spending amassed to US $27.9 billion.
H.E. Helal Saeed Almarri, director general, Dubai Tourism commented: “The strong performances across our diversified spectrum of traditional strongholds and fast-growing high value segments have continued to solidify the global competitiveness and sustained resilience of Dubai’s tourism sector. This past decade, and 2019 in particular, have delivered unmatched acceleration in Dubai’s stature as a ‘Destination of Choice’ for global travellers assuring advancement towards the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to make it the #1 most visited, preferred and revisited global city. “
He continued: “While the global economy remains in a state of flux, we can clearly see an exciting opportunity to further grow Dubai’s dominance in the tourism industry in 2020, and to pioneer the next decade for global travel, offering unique and transformative tourism experiences created and driven by our strong appetite for radical innovation and stakeholder collaboration.”
India remained the city’s largest source market, bringing in close to two million visitors, this was followed by KSA with 1.6 million and the UK with 1.2 million. Other top source markets included Oman, China and Russia.
Report: Dubai receives 16.73 million overnight visitors in 2019
Published: 22 January 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder