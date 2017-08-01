UAE receives highest number of travel awards globally

UAE receives highest number of travel awards globally
Dubai was hailed the top business destination city in terms of awards
Published: 22 January 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Between 2015 and 2019 the United Arab Emirates has received more travel awards than any other country around the globe, a research revealed.

According to a report from loveholidays, the Arab country received 282 travel awards in that time frame, with 66 of them being given in 2019. Within that figure, 35 awards were in travel, 182 in hospitality, 38 in destination, 25 in business and 17 in entertainment.

Dubai was hailed the top business destination city in terms of awards, amassing 24 and beating out both Las Vegas and Sydney.

Within the timeframe, the United States had the second most awards, receiving 188. This was followed by South Africa with 113, Maldives with 105, Mexico with 93 and Portugal with 92.
