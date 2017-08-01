Vida Hotels launches ‘BBQ at Ours’ concept

Vida Hotels launches ‘BBQ at Ours’ concept
Participating properties include Vida Downtown, Manzil Downtown, Vida Creek Harbour and Vida Emirates Hills
Published: 22 January 2020 - 11 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Vida Hotels and Resorts has announced its 'BBQ at Ours' concept, allowing guests to book outdoor spaces to host BBQ events at one of the properties.

The dining offer includes a private chef to handle all the catering, as well as three hours of free-flowing sangria and wine, along with a bucket of beer.

Dishes the private chefs can prepare include kingfish steaks, grass fed beef tenderloin steaks, New Zealand lamb chops and tex-mex grilled chicken.

Participating properties include Vida Downtown, Manzil Downtown, Vida Creek Harbour and Vida Emirates Hills.

The 'BBQ at Ours' offer is available during Sundays – Saturdays from 12pm, it is priced at AED 250 per person inclusive of soft drinks or AED 450 inclusive of house beverages.
