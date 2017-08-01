World’s largest Fairfield by Marriott hotel to open in Makkah

Marriott International has signed a deal to open MENA’s first Fairfield by Marriott Hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.



The hotel giant signed the deal with religious hospitality firm Nahdet Al-Mashaer; it will see the world’s largest Fairfield-branded property open, comprising 2,600 rooms.



Once completed, the hotel will feature five towers closely situated to the Grand Mosque, helping the group capitalise on the growing religious tourism market. The property has commenced construction and a 2023-opening is hoped.



The Fairfield by Marriott brand currently has a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties across the US, Latin America, Mexico and Asia.

Emad Hejazi and Shady Hassan signing the deal at Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC)



Marriott International chief development officer, Middle East and Africa, Jerome Briet said: “We are thrilled to be working with Nahdet Al-Mashaer to create a distinctive Fairfield by Marriott that will serve Makkah, the sought-out destination for rising numbers of religious pilgrims.”



He continued: “We expect this hotel will become a popular destination, especially given the strong demand for high-quality lodging in the Holy City.”



Nahdet Al-Mashaer chairman, Emad Hejazi said: “We are excited to collaborate with Marriott International to open the Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Al Naseem, which will be one of the largest hotels in the Holy City. The reliability of the Fairfield by Marriott brand, Marriott’s world-class service standards and the central location of the property, will make it an ideal hotel destination for those visiting for Umrah and Haj when the property opens in 2023.”



Saudi is currently Marriott’s second-largest market in the Middle East, with a portfolio of 29 properties, 8,000 rooms and a presence in nine cities. By 2024, the group expects to add a further 20 properties and 6,500 rooms, generating more than 6,000 jobs in the country.