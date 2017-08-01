Accor to eliminate single-use plastics in guest experience by 2022

Hospitality company Accor will be working to remove all single-use plastic items in guest experience from its hotels by the end of 2022.

This move is part of the group’s commitment to join the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Tourism Organisation, in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

“We are aware of the significant impact we have on our planet and our responsibility to create tangible benefits for our employees, guests, suppliers, partners and host communities,” said Accor chairman & CEO, Sébastien Bazin.“What guides us is the consciousness and social awareness that drives every person who strives to be a good citizen. It’s about being aware, socially conscious and consistent.”

This initiative includes:

Removal of individual plastic toiletry amenities and cups by the end of 2020.

Elimination of all remaining single-use plastic items in guestrooms, meeting areas, restaurants and all leisure activities areas (spas, fitness centres, etc.) by the end of 2022.



[[{"fid":"77700","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Sebastian Bazin","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Sebastian Bazin"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

With more than 200 million single-use plastic items used every year in all areas, hotels are already reducing significantly their impact. Several have deployed effective solutions by choosing more sustainable alternatives. For instance:

94% of Accor’s hotels have eliminated the use of straws, cotton buds and stirrers. The remaining 6% (mostly in China) will do it by end of March 2020

89% of ibis’ hotels are using dispensers for amenities as shampoos.... This means 2087 ibis family hotels have already dropped single use plastic for this equipment. Accor ibis family hotels in Latin America will follow the same initiative this year.

Fairmont has used new construction and renovation standards in another example of one of our brands’ efforts. Its hotels incorporate water filtration taps in guest rooms to eliminate bottled water altogether.

Accor’s new brand Greet was created to answer guests’ needs, so it is in the brand’s DNA to be plastic free. There is zero disposable plastic at breakfast and reusable dishes are utilised for butter and jam. In addition, there is zero disposable plastic in rooms and other parts of the hotels. Accor plans to open 10 more Greet hotels in Europe this year.