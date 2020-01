Hospitality company Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas will be launching the Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort in the emirate.The property that is scheduled to open later this year will have 174 keys.

In a statement to Hotelier Middle East, a spokesperson at Anantara said: “The 174-key Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort is scheduled to open in late 2020 in the UAE. Overlooking a private beach and an eco-reserve with mangroves, the resort will offer the first Maldivian-style overwater villas in Ras Al Khaimah, along with a diverse selection of restaurants and facilities and an Anantara Spa.”