Beirut hotels see mixed results in 2019, Sharm El Sheikh records positive growth

Beirut, Lebanon
Hotels in Beirut witnessed a drop in occupancy and RevPAR. While occupancy dropped by 8.6% to 53.4%, while RevPAR dropped by 2.3% to LBP131,066.36 ($86.94). ADR however rose by 6.9% to LBP 245,325.04 (US$162.73).
STR analysts revealed that protests and subsequent political turmoil in Lebanon negatively affected performance near the end of the year and pulled down total-year numbers in the market. November and December RevPAR dropped significantly, 75.7% and 68.0%, respectively.Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Hotels in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt witnessed a good year.
Occupancy rose by 10.3% to 60.0%, while ADR rose by 9.9% to EGP1,196.18 ($75.68). Meanwhile RevPAR recorded a growth of 21.2% to EGP 717.73 ($45.41).
According to analysts, occupancy in Sharm El Sheikh has grown for 31 consecutive months. Officials noted that double-digit demand growth (10.3%) was coupled with flat supply comparisons, continuing the consistent occupancy growth and lifting pricing confidence.