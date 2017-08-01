Fairmont The Palm, Dubai announces three senior appointments

Fairmont The Palm , Dubai has made three senior appointments at its property.

Tina Deniz has been appointed as the director of spa, Mohammad Qattash is the property’s new cluster director of IT, and the hotel’s executive sous chef, Anup Pawar, has been promoted to the role of the executive chef.

Director of spa

Deniz joins the property from her previous role as director of spa in the pre-opening team of Fairmont Quasar Istanbul where she opened the famed Willow Stream Spa. During her stint she consulted on operations of Fairmont Amman, Raffles Warsaw and the rebranding of Fairmont Ajman Spa.

Her career has taken her across the globe in various hospitality brands resulting in more than 17 years of international experience.

Tina’s passion for wellness began as a beauty therapist in the Clarins Beauty studio in Mumbai in 2002. She later developed her skills and expertise in roles within brands such as Per Aquum in Seychelles. In 2008 she became assistant spa manager for Swissotel Grand Efes Izmir, Turkey, before moving to brands of Kempinski Baku, Golden Savoy Bodrum and Caresse, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Bodrum Turkey.

Mohammad Qattash

Cluster director of IT

Qattash has more than over 11 years of IT experience in the hospitality industry. He will be responsible for leading the information and technology teams across not only Fairmont The Palm, but cluster properties of the Movenpick Grand Plaza and TH8, a brand new lifestyle resort to soon open on the Palm.

His journey with Accor began in 2008 when he joined Movenpick Resort and Spa Dead Sea Jordan as assistant it manager before moving to Movenpick Bahrain a couple of years later as IT manager where he implemented brand new structures to systems that are still operational today. Qattash was also part of the pre-opening team of Dubai’s Movenpick Grand Plaza where he designed and executed the IT department before moving to Fairmont The Palm.

He is also part of the leading team within the HSIA (High Speed Internet Access) Accor MEA rollout project and is part of the IT Auditor team for Accor 2019-2020 across KSA and UAE.

Anup Pawar

Anup Pawar was promoted to the role of the executive chef at the property.

He brings more than a decade’s culinary expertise to his role. A Kitchen Management graduate of the Oberoi Center of Learning and Development in Delhi, India, Pawar has worked at renowned five star hotel properties like the Oberoi Udaivillas in India and at the One & Only Royal Mirage, as well as at The Address Downtown and Manzil hotels in UAE.

He will be responsible for a kitchen brigade of over 130 across 11 of the resorts eclectic F&B outlets including award-winning restaurant Little Miss India.