Google partners with travel software company

Google Cloud has entered a 10-year partnership with travel software provider Sabre.
Google will provide its cloud services to Sabre, working to enhance its travel technology and software. Sabre shall also gain access to Google Cloud’s data analytics tools to understand travel trends better.
Google explained it will give insights into operational efficiency to Sabre; the two will also work together to develop new technology to benefit the travel industry. With access to Google’s cloud services, Sabre will work to improve personalisation of online services for its users.
Founded in the 60s, Sabre provides technology for airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies to gain a stronger presence online and understand consumer habits more easily.
Sabre president and CEO, Sean Menke said: "Today, we embark on a new transformational journey with Google. As our preferred cloud provider and broader strategic partner, Google Cloud will help to accelerate our digital transformation and ability to create a new marketplace and critical products and systems focused on our customer needs for decades to come.”
Google and Alphabet CEO, Sudar Pichai continued: "Travellers seek convenience, choice and value. Our capabilities in AI and cloud computing will help Sabre deliver more of what consumers want.”
Published: 23 January 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder