Google partners with travel software company

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 January 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Google Cloud has entered a 10-year partnership with travel software provider Sabre.

Google will provide its cloud services to Sabre, working to enhance its travel technology and software. Sabre shall also gain access to Google Cloud’s data analytics tools to understand travel trends better.

Google explained it will give insights into operational efficiency to Sabre; the two will also work together to develop new technology to benefit the travel industry. With access to Google’s cloud services, Sabre will work to improve personalisation of online services for its users.

Founded in the 60s, Sabre provides technology for airlines, hoteliers and travel agencies to gain a stronger presence online and understand consumer habits more easily.

Sabre president and CEO, Sean Menke said: "Today, we embark on a new transformational journey with Google. As our preferred cloud provider and broader strategic partner, Google Cloud will help to accelerate our digital transformation and ability to create a new marketplace and critical products and systems focused on our customer needs for decades to come.”

Google and Alphabet CEO, Sudar Pichai continued: "Travellers seek convenience, choice and value. Our capabilities in AI and cloud computing will help Sabre deliver more of what consumers want.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Assistance requests for passengers with mental disabilities ‘increase three-fold’
    Honeywell introduces new protective glove suitable for aerospace technicians
      Masdar, PLN partner to build first floating solar power plant in Indonesia
        Acciona ranks among world leaders in climate action, according to CDP report
          Abu Dhabi’s World Future Energy Summit saw 11% international visitor uplift, across 840 brands

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
              Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi