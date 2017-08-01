Grohe's Green Mosque campaign promotes water conservation

Sanitary fittings manufacturer Grohe’s Green Mosque initiative has been voted one of the best PR campaigns for the decade by the Holmes Report.
The campaign was named the fourth best PR campaign by public vote. The campaign centred around provided selected mosques in the MENA region with water-saving faucets. This led to a 30% reduction in water consumption during ablution rituals.
The Green Mosque initiative was implemented in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Egypt.
Following the installation of these faucets was the ‘Turn Water into Food project’, where the amount of water saved was matched with donated meals. During Ramadan, more than 1,000 meals were given to those in need.
The Turn Water into Food project was created in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. Part of the vision is spreading awareness of the importance of water conservation.
Grohe Middle East, Africa and East Mediterranean, director PR and communications Lina Varytimidou said: “We are pleased with the result of the public’s vote and ranking fourth in the “Green Mosque” initiative in the list of the Best PR campaigns for this decade. This regional project falls within the framework of our commitment to the environment and society that embraces us and aims primarily to educate public opinion about the importance of water, money, and encouraging the giving towards the needy.’
Published: 23 January 2020 - 10:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder