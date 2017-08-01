Jumeirah Emirates Towers set for central role in Dubai Future District

Published: 23 January 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The Dubai Government will be inter-linking Emirates Towers, Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre under The Dubai Future District.

The government is “looking to maximise financial opportunities in the CBD” by doing so.

Announcing the district’s launch on Twitter, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, said the three connected districts will provide a springboard for Dubai to be the ‘world’s capital of the new economy’.

The district will comprise a future economy research centre for incubators and accelerators, backed by an AED 1 billion fund which will nurture the growth of new economy companies and tech startups and attract global talent and entrepreneurs.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers GM, Marcus Sutton said: “Combining the three powerhouse districts will elevate the city’s overall financial appeal and Jumeirah Emirates Towers is proud to be in the centre of this ground-breaking initiative. It will provide convenient access for guests who are working and relaxing in the World Trade Centre and DIFC, and they will benefit from proximity to new cultural attractions such as Museum of the Future.”

The futuristic museum will also serve as a focal point for future technology in diverse sectors such as government services, healthcare, climate change and food security.

