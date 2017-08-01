With its opening imminent, ME Dubai has announced the appointment of Francesco Costa as its aura manager.
Costa will oversee the property’s cultural programme which brings experiences to the hotel for guests to enjoy.
He will also be in charge of a team which provides advice to guests on the best locations in Dubai for gastronomy, art, music and other enriching activities.
Previously in the same role at ME by Meliá, Costa brings more than five years of experience to the role.
Speaking about his appointment, he explained: “Our speciality is in tailoring our recommendations to the individualised tastes and preferences of our guests, and being in the know about what’s hip and happening in our city throughout the year enables us to do that.”
ME Dubai hires aura manager
Published: 23 January 2020 - 10:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder