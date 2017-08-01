ME Dubai hires aura manager

Hospitality
News
ME Dubai hires aura manager
Francesco Costa
Published: 23 January 2020 - 10:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
With its opening imminent, ME Dubai has announced the appointment of Francesco Costa as its aura manager.

Costa will oversee the property’s cultural programme which brings experiences to the hotel for guests to enjoy.

He will also be in charge of a team which provides advice to guests on the best locations in Dubai for gastronomy, art, music and other enriching activities.

Previously in the same role at ME by Meliá, Costa brings more than five years of experience to the role.

Speaking about his appointment, he explained: “Our speciality is in tailoring our recommendations to the individualised tastes and preferences of our guests, and being in the know about what’s hip and happening in our city throughout the year enables us to do that.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dow named 2020 ‘Best Place to Work’ for LGBTQ+ equality by Human Rights Campaign Foundation
    New urea plant for Talcher Fertilizers marks Stamicarbon’s return to India
      Emirates marks 20 years of operations to Bahrain
        Dubai surpasses global tourism growth to deliver an all-time high 16.73 million overnight visitors in 2019
          FedEx earns No. 14 Spot on the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies List

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
              Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi