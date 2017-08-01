Middle East hotels record drop in ADR, RevPAR in 2019

Hospitality
News
Middle East hotels record drop in ADR, RevPAR in 2019
Occupancy in Middle Eastern hotels saw a 2.3% rise to 66.2%
Published: 23 January 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
In 2019, hotels in the Middle East recorded a drop in their revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average daily rate (ADR), however occupancy rose, data from STR revealed.

Occupancy saw a 2.3% rise to 66.2%, while ADR dropped by 7.2% to US$143.70, RevPAR dropped by 5.1% to $95.09. Africa on the other hand recorded positive results across three key performance metrics

Occupancy rose by 1.1% to 61.3%, while ADR rose by 1.5% to $109.33 and RevPAR recorded a rise of 2.6% to $67.00.
