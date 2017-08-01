Millennium Hotels and Resorts to operate Saudi’s Millennium Central Jeddah

Millennium Hotels & Resorts Middle East has signed its first Millennium Central property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The property was signed in partnership with Hasaad Real Estate, at the Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC).
Following the opening of the first Millennium Central hotel in Downtown Dubai just six months ago, Millennium Central Jeddah will mark the brand’s debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is the fourth hotel in the Millennium Central brand portfolio.
A four-star hotel with 210 rooms and suites spread across two towers, the property will feature three food & beverage outlets, a swimming pool, a health club, three meeting rooms and an event hall with outdoor area.
Commenting on the signing, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA CEO, Kevork Deldelian said: “The signing of the Millennium Central Jeddah represents our ongoing commitment to development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a market we have been operating in for five years.
“I’m proud to add the Millennium Central Jeddah to our Saudi Arabian portfolio, which comprises eight hotels in operation across Makkah, Madinah and Hail.”
Published: 23 January 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff