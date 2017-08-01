The Westin Dubai opens Storyteller by Baba venue

The Westin Dubai opens Storyteller by Baba venue
The mixology location is open seven days a week from 6pm till 12am
Published: 23 January 2020 - 11 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Five-star property The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina has opened Storyteller by Baba, adding to its portfolio of F&B venues.

Inspired by the bootlegger bars of the 1920s, the venue features dim lighting, dark wooden interiors and intimate seating.

Described as a multi-sensory space, it can host up to 25 guests, which the venue explains makes it one of the smallest bars in Dubai.

With a theatrical cocktail-focused menu, the bar has its own mixologists, Marco Basso and Dipem Sharma. The mixologists will customise each drink upon request.

The mixology location is open seven days a week from 6pm till 12am.
