The Westin Dubai opens Storyteller by Baba venue

Five-star property The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina has opened Storyteller by Baba, adding to its portfolio of F&B venues.Inspired by the bootlegger bars of the 1920s, the venue features dim lighting, dark wooden interiors and intimate seating.Described as a multi-sensory space, it can host up to 25 guests, which the venue explains makes it one of the smallest bars in Dubai.With a theatrical cocktail-focused menu, the bar has its own mixologists, Marco Basso and Dipem Sharma. The mixologists will customise each drink upon request.The mixology location is open seven days a week from 6pm till 12am.