Fairmont The Palm launches new Asian restaurant

Dubai’s Fairmont The Palm hotel has introduced a new pan-Asian restaurant.

Located on the ground floor, Ba-Boldly Asian offers takes on Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and Taiwanese cuisines.

Like fellow Fairmont The Palm restaurant Little Miss India, Ba is character led with an eponymous white tiger taking diners on a tour of the continent and unveiling secrets and mysteries throughout their experience.

Designed to include the whole cross section of Asian aesthetic, from the streets of Tokyo to Chinese cityscapes, the journey begins with a walkway featuring interactive wall motifs as guests enter Ba’s den.

On the menu are the likes of octopus dumplings, Korean fried chicken wings, pan fried black pepper beef buns, and miso buttered lobster.

Ba is open between 5pm and 1am daily, except Sundays.