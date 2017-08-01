Pioneering bed bug-safe hotel to open in Helsinki

In collaboration with a Finnish start up Valpas, Helsinki-based Hotel U14 is set to be the first hotel designed safe from bed bugs.

The team behind U14 have installed a new in-room technology that keeps all 117 rooms preventively safe from bed bugs. The technology is designed to respond to bed bugs’ natural behaviour and is integrated with the latest IoT (Internet of Things) to stop incoming bed bugs before they cause damage.

Bed bugs are blood-sucking parasites that tag along luggage and are carried into homes and hotels. Hotels with their high turnover are at the centre of the rising problem as bed bugs spread from one guest to another. U14 wants to advance more sustainable travel without material waste and toxic pesticides and contribute to stopping the spreading of bed bugs.

“U14 is a carefully crafted experiential boutique hotel with a strong focus on sustainability”, said founder Roni Saari. “Ecology is woven into many elements and is reflected for instance in the use of renewable energy, hybrid vehicles and in all used textiles from employees’ workwear to traceable cotton covers. With Valpas, harmful pesticide use and unnecessary furniture waste is avoided – both at the hotel as well as in guests' homes.”

The hotel will open in March 2020.