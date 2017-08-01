Emaar Hospitality Group celebrated the official opening of its Address Sky View property.
The opening celebration was held at the property’s rooftop Ce La Vi F&B venue, and was attended by Emaar Hospitality Group CEO Chris Newman. During the event, Newman spoke about Emaar’s past and future achievements.
The Downtown Dubai hotel features 169 hotel rooms and 551 apartments, along with F&B venues including The Restaurant, The Lobby Lounge and The Pool Lounge.
The hotel houses a sky bridge connecting the two towers and 70-metre long infinity pool that is 220-metres above the ground. Facilities include an 8,000sqft spa, a fitness centre complete with a training studio and MICE spaces such as meeting rooms and a ballroom.
Its opening marks the group’s eighth Address Hotel and its 19th hotel in the entire Emaar portfolio. The group is currently planning expansion in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt. Upcoming projects include another Address property in Dubai’s Jumeriah Beach, as well as Fujairah, Bahrain and Egypt.
Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar commented at the celebration: “The opening of Address Sky View marks our 19th hotel in the UAE and is testament to our undoubted commitment to continuously placing Dubai in the frontline of innovative and luxurious destinations for visitors from around the world. Emaar Hospitality Group’s new strategy will only help evolve and introduce the brand to a global audience in other territories.”
Address Sky View celebrates official opening
Published: 26 January 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Josh Corder