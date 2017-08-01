Avani Hotels & Resorts plans Kenya debut

Avani Hotels & Resorts has announced it will open the Avani Nairobi Suites by the end of 2020 in an effort to strengthen its presence in Africa.
Developed by Fedha Group, the property will rise 15-storeys, comprising 120 keys, made up of 90 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom serviced apartments.
Once complete the property will house a rooftop bar, an international F&B venue, a gym and an indoor heated pool.
Located in the centre of Westlands, Avani assures the property will be a prime business location, with direct access to offices, F&B venues and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
Avani Hotels & Resorts VP, Javier Pardo said: “This fantastic expansion opportunity will mark the debut of Avani into East Africa reflecting the growing international demand for the brand.”
Fedha Group CEO, Dhruv Pandit elaborated: “We are very proud to add to our hospitality portfolio with this property which has already been internationally recognised for its design. Minor Hotels are exactly the growing and forward thinking hotel group that we are proud to partner with - Nairobi is again deservedly in the news with a new facility worthy of its international city status.”
The Thailand-based group currently operates properties in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Mozambique and Lesotho, along with properties across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.
Published: 26 January 2020 - 10:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder