Emirates flies more than 6.7m passengers on Bahrain route

Emirates has flown more than 6.7 million passengers on its Dubai-Bahrain route since it first began operating it two decades ago.
Emirates first took off from Dubai International Airport to Bahrain on January 25, 2000. The airline plays an important role for Bahrain’s connectivity, helping the country connect to more than 150 international destinations.
When operations in Bahrain first began it saw two daily flights, that number has now doubled, said the airline.
The route has also helped trade between the two countries. Over the last five years, Emirates’ SkyCargo capacity has transferred more than 130,000 tonnes of cargo to and from Bahrain, moving goods such as fruits, vegetables, meats, machinery and equipment. Emirates explained this has fed into the Bahrain-UAE trade relationship, which has an estimated value of US$878 million.
Emirates senior vice president commercial operations for Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia, Adil Al Ghaith said: “As we celebrate 20 years of service in Bahrain, a significant market in this region, we remain focused of delivering the best onboard experience possible for our Bahraini customers, and unparalleled connections through Dubai and beyond.”
He continued: “The connectivity Emirates has provided has been, and continues to be, pivotal for business and tourism in Bahrain – all helping to drive vital economic activity. We are proud to have served Bahrain for two decades and hope to continue growing our operations, sustaining our buoyant performance, and building a footprint of excellence in this market. The UAE and Bahrain have also enjoyed strong ties and mutual understanding, and we hope to continue to strengthen this positive relationship.”
