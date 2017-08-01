Etihad Greenliner arrives in Abu Dhabi

Etihad’s Greenliner craft has arrived in Abu Dhabi after a delivery flight from Boeing’s assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina.
A joint venture between the two aviation titans, the Etihad Greenliner Programme aims to replace all existing Boeing 787 Dreamliners with the Greenliner variant.
The green-liveried plane acts as a testbed for Etihad, information is collected from its flights to better understand and further develop sustainable air travel.
Its inaugural ‘eco-flight’ will be the first of many for Etihad to improve its contribution to environmentalism. Fitted with the FliteDeck Advisor software, the Greenliner reports fuel consumption and emission statistics to its pilots to adjust the flight accordingly.
State news agency WAM reported H.H Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, said: "Abu Dhabi is making productive efforts towards consolidating a diversified and sustainable economy by creating effective environmental solutions that enhance the sustainable growth."
During its flight to the UAE capital, 30% of the Greenliner’s fuel mix was sustainable, emitting approximately 50% less carbon dioxide in its lifecycle compared to standard 787s.
“We have an immense responsibility, as a leader in the aviation community, to reducing carbon emissions and creating cleaner and more sustainable transportation for generations to come,” Etihad Aviation Group chairman, Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei explained.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEP. Stanley Deal said: "Boeing and Etihad Airways recognise climate change is a fundamental challenge of our time, and we’re united in doing our part to reduce greenhouse gases – in the air and on the ground."
Deal concluded: "While the aviation industry has made substantial progress, we’ll continue our longstanding efforts to reduce emissions in collaboration with our customers and partners across the industry."
