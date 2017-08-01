InterContinental Dubai Festival City to host Festival of Literature

InterContinental Dubai Festival City has been named venue partner for The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

Running from February 4-9, the festival is one of the world’s largest literary festivals. In 2019 it comprised 185 authors, along with 44,000 visitors all celebrating written and spoken word.

In 2020, the festival will have a keen focus on environmentalism and sustainable practices. Measures include the festival’s CO2 savings being recorded by Dubai Carbon; reducing the number of printed programmes; hybrid transport from Careem; on-site recycling; reduction of food waste; vegan and vegetarian food options and filtered water stations.

The event will bring in speakers such as H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, otherwise known as ‘The Green Sheikh’, to speak about lifestyle changes to contribute to a more sustainable future. The festival will also see wildlife expert Kate Humble, wildlife cameraman Gavin Thurston and ethologist Jane Goodall.

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature festival director, Ahlam Bolooki said: “Sustainability is an urgent issue for us all. We want to be at the forefront of change.”

He continued: “We want to inspire everyone to embrace sustainability as part of their daily life and we intend to lead by example. Last year we installed a water fountain on site, offering free refills of still and sparkling water, and we asked all visitors to bring their reusable water bottles. The Festival’s venue partner, the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, ensured there were no disposable bottles on site. All our suppliers are committed to implementing our changes and this year we are tackling food waste, recycling, and much more.”