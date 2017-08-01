InterContinental Dubai Festival City to host Festival of Literature

Hospitality
News
Published: 26 January 2020 - 4 p.m.
By: Josh Corder

InterContinental Dubai Festival City has been named venue partner for The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

Running from February 4-9, the festival is one of the world’s largest literary festivals. In 2019 it comprised 185 authors, along with 44,000 visitors all celebrating written and spoken word.

In 2020, the festival will have a keen focus on environmentalism and sustainable practices. Measures include the festival’s CO2 savings being recorded by Dubai Carbon; reducing the number of printed programmes; hybrid transport from Careem; on-site recycling; reduction of food waste; vegan and vegetarian food options and filtered water stations.

The event will bring in speakers such as H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, otherwise known as ‘The Green Sheikh’, to speak about lifestyle changes to contribute to a more sustainable future. The festival will also see wildlife expert Kate Humble, wildlife cameraman Gavin Thurston and ethologist Jane Goodall.

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature festival director, Ahlam Bolooki said: “Sustainability is an urgent issue for us all. We want to be at the forefront of change.”

He continued: “We want to inspire everyone to embrace sustainability as part of their daily life and we intend to lead by example. Last year we installed a water fountain on site, offering free refills of still and sparkling water, and we asked all visitors to bring their reusable water bottles. The Festival’s venue partner, the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, ensured there were no disposable bottles on site. All our suppliers are committed to implementing our changes and this year we are tackling food waste, recycling, and much more.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Women-only home rental scheme enters Dubai
    Phillips 66 appoints GAC Hub Agency to support marine operations
      BATI Group take great pleasure in yacht transportation
        Wärtsilä integrated solutions will deliver efficiency and sustainability to three new short-sea vessels
          Alfa Laval commits to achieving zero-emission vessels as a member of the Getting to Zero Coalition

            More related galleries

            Photos: Cheval Blanc Courchevel Spa
              Photos: 10 year anniversary of Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai
                In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
                  Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                    Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels