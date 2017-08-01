SHIC: Shaza Hotels reaffirms Saudi transformational lodging plans

Noelle Homsy
Published: 26 January 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Shaza Hotels at the Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC) last week reaffirmed its plans on transformational lodging for the country.

Taking part in the ‘Three Minute Pitch’ talk, the company’s development manager, Noelle Homsy spoke about the importance of bringing the concept to the Kingdom.

Speaking about the Mysk by Shaza portfolio, Homsy said: “With Mysk, we are creating immersive experiences in extraordinary locations. We are offering travellers the opportunity to discover the local culture through intimate, holistic and authentic experiences that are tailored to their needs.”

She continued: “The new tourism strategy of Saudi Arabia has opened the doors for the world to discover the amazing nature and heritage of the Kingdom, and this represents a massive opportunity for us to develop transformational lodging in various areas of the country.”

Before SHIC commenced, Shaza Hotels VP of development, Chris Nader explained the company aims to connect people to nature, culture and heritage. He continued that the Saudi Vision 2030 puts it in a good position to welcome concepts such as Mysk by Shaza.

‘Living like a local’ is an increasingly important part of holiday planning. In December 2019, InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) released findings that 75% of travellers to major cities want to experience the cities like a well-informed local. The report detailed a further 77% felt obliged to visit the most popular sites.
