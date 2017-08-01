Six Senses Zighy Bay brings in executive chef

Michele Mingozzi
Published: 26 January 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Oman’s five-star property Six Senses Zighy Bay has appointed Michele Mingozzi as its executive chef.

In his role, Mingozzi will uphold the hotel’s F&B brand image of sustainability, also utilising the resort’s farm to produce seasonal menus for guests.

He will oversee the 82-villa resort’s four F&B venues, along with in-room dining, events and other food-based experiences ran throughout the year.

Holding more than 25 years’ experience in the industry, Mingozzi has worked in the Maldives, Fiji and the Philippines. The chef has also worked across Michelin-starred restaurants across Italy, London and Dubai.

He comes into his new role having replaced James Knight-Pacheco who left to become the executive chef of the ME by Melia hotel which is set to open in Dubai next month.

Speaking on his appointment, Mingozzi said: “What excites me most is the opportunity to be part of a resort that has wellness, sustainability and freshness at its very core. Guests’ tastes may vary, but what remains a constant is their desire for fresh produce and where else to do you find a resort that has its own artisanal cheese factory and a garden which you can walk too to pick fresh products. For any chef, this is a dream come true.”

He continued: “I’m looking forward to using my experiences around the world to add a fusion to traditional foods, whilst still showcasing the Arabic food that this region is so famed for to our guests”.
