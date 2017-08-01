Women-only home rental scheme enters Dubai

Users can only gain access to Golightly via an invite from an existing member
Published: 26 January 2020 - 3:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

A home rental service offered exclusively to women has launched with a selection of properties available in Dubai.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported that Golightly is an invite-only club providing holiday rentals to women.

All of the properties on the site are either owned or managed by women explained Arabian Business.

The Golightly website says: “We are an interconnected network for all women. Our goal is to provide a safer and more accountable place to book your travel (and in some cases, longer term) accommodation and a platform for you to rent out your space, whether it be one room or your entire home. We are a community of friends.”

Users can only gain access to Golightly via an invite from an existing member.

The website adds: “Whether you’re taking a girls getaway, a family vacation, a business trip or a romantic rendezvous, we encourage you to use our network of vetted homes and connected members to enjoy every trip for work or pleasure.”

Arabian Business cited a survey by Wakefield Research, in which it showed 89% of women surveyed say they take extreme safety precautions when the travel, such as checking locks and looking for hidden cameras. Close to 50% of women surveyed also said they’d prefer to stay in a women-owned rental.

Beyond Dubai, it also has properties available in London, Miami, New York, Chicago and parts of Italy, along with other destinations around the globe.

