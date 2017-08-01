Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara to host Kite Fest

Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara on Sir Bani Yas Island will be the host of the fifth annual Kite Fest.



Held on March 7,the festival is open to all and will ask everyone to build their best kites. The Kites will be judged by a panel under three categories – most creative, largest and best animal shape. Those awarded first, second or third stand a chance to win an inclusive-package at the five-star resort.

During the event the hotel is offering two packages, the day visit offer and the camping offer.



The day visit offer provides water taxi or ferry transfer from Jebel Dhanna Jetty, along with island transportation, entry to the festival, a BBQ lunch, free beverages, a wildlife drive and free activities on the beach such as biking and kayaking. The offer is priced at AED 300 per adult.



The camping offer features the same inclusions as the day offer with the addition of free breakfast at The Palm restaurant and an overnight camping experience. The offer is priced at AED 650 per adult.