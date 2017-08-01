Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara to host Kite Fest

Hospitality
News
Published: 27 January 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara on Sir Bani Yas Island will be the host of the fifth annual Kite Fest.

Held on March 7,the festival is open to all and will ask everyone to build their best kites. The Kites will be judged by a panel under three categories – most creative, largest and best animal shape. Those awarded first, second or third stand a chance to win an inclusive-package at the five-star resort.

During the event the hotel is offering two packages, the day visit offer and the camping offer.

The day visit offer provides water taxi or ferry transfer from Jebel Dhanna Jetty, along with island transportation, entry to the festival, a BBQ lunch, free beverages, a wildlife drive and free activities on the beach such as biking and kayaking. The offer is priced at AED 300 per adult.

The camping offer features the same inclusions as the day offer with the addition of free breakfast at The Palm restaurant and an overnight camping experience. The offer is priced at AED 650 per adult.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai Customs celebrates International Customs Day and 3rd UAE Customs Week
    C.H. Robinson moves 232mtn from multiple locations for huge project
      C.H. Robinson moves 232mtn from multiple locations for huge project
        Common sense prevails, as the UK gives Huawei the greenlight for 5G
          Wind energy set to account for 35% of global energy needs - IRENA

            More related galleries

            Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
              Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights' updated meeting spaces