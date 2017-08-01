Fairmont Hotels & Resorts welcomes Susan Sarandon as global brand ambassador

Actress and activist Susan Sarandon has been named global brand ambassador for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. In this role, Sarandon will star in a global brand campaign that will portray the transformative power of travel, connecting Fairmont’s history and hotels with the modern sensibilities of a new generation of travellers. The campaign is expected to be revealed in key markets around the world in Spring 2020.

“Fairmont and Susan Sarandon share a spirit of adventure, a passion for thinking globally and acting locally, and a history of turning words into action,” said Fairmont Hotels & Resorts vice president Sharon Cohen. “We chose Susan to represent the essence of Fairmont - representing a strength of character and timeles sophistication.”

Fairmont shares Sarandon’s commitment to environmental concerns. Fairmont’s pioneering approach to hospitality extends to its mission for preserving and protecting the landscapes it calls home. Nearly 30 years ago, Fairmont became the first luxury hotel brand with a comprehensive and global sustainability programme, that now forms part of the Accor’s Planet 21 programme. Over the last few years, standout initiatives have included the brand’s 2015 pledge in coordination with WWF to reduce CO2 emissions, its 2018 commitment to ban the use of single-use plastic straws and its ever popular Bee Sustainable programme, launched in 2008, which focuses on bee habitat protection and pollination.

“It is a privilege to work with Fairmont, a company for whose values I have great respect and whose extraordinary hotels are a joy to experience,” said Sarandon. “Together we hope to convey a sense of life as a grand journey that we hope will be meaningful and inspiring to guests and fans of Fairmont around the world.”