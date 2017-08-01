Folly by Nick & Scott appoints GM

F&B venue folly by Nick & Scott in Souk Madinat Jumeirah has hired Darryl Downs as general manager.
In his role, the American-national will oversee the front of house operations of the venue, along with maintaining operational standards, implementing policies and upholding operating procedures.
Downs will also be expected to implement business plans for the eatery, in which he will survey restaurant demand, identify and evaluate competitors and prepare finance and sales projections.
As GM, Downs will aim to drive customer growth, grow brand recognition, maintain customer and employee satisfaction and assist in recruitment.
He comes into the role with more than 25 years’ of experience under his belt. He was previously director of operations for the Ena Restaurant Group, GM for The Hide American Meatery & Bar and from 2011 to 2014, he was Capitol Bar & Grill GM.
Darryl commented: "Folly by Nick & Scott has been one of my few 'go to' restaurants in the UAE since its opening almost three years ago. The combination of Nick and Scott's creative and impactful menu, knowledgeable service and superb wine list have kept folly on the forefront of the rapidly changing Dubai restaurant scene.”
He continued: “I intend to not only hold on to that successful trajectory but also to enhance it with my own touch of personalised service, promising any diner's experience at folly will be truly remarkable. I also want to bring more awareness to The Rooftop at folly, our separate entity above Folly, with arguably the best views of Madinat and some spectacular sunsets and a beautiful array of cocktails and mocktails to match. The potential for The Rooftop at folly to grow as its own brand and outlet is immense.”
