Gates Hospitality welcomes director of operations

Gates Hospitality has appointed James Dawkins as director of operations.
Dawkins will be in charge of the operations of Bistro Des Arts, folly by Nick & Scott, Publique, Reform Social & Grill, Stoke House, The Lion in the H Hotel and finally Verve Bar & Brasserie in the Grand Plaza Mövenpick Hotel.
The British national will be responsible for the development of the management team, he will also set and deliver goals to promote the company and stimulate growth. Other responsibilities include driving top line sales, overseeing daily activities of all the venues, and working to maintain a standard operating procedure across the venues.
Holding more than 27 years of experience, Dawkins has worked as operation manager across multiple companies. These include New Ultra Limited and Spice Inns, along with the position of area manager for Carluccios Restaurants in Dubai, managing three sites across the emirate.
Speaking about his appointment, Dawkins explained: “Gates Hospitality has always been a company on my radar with an intent to have some kind of involvement at some point in my time here in the UAE. Naim [Maadad] and his “local heroes” have successfully delivered multiple concepts both in the local and international markets, offering fantastic F&B options delivered with passion and attentiveness in welcoming and relaxed atmospheres.”
He concluded: “Delivering on the four core beliefs of innovate, belong, enrich and engage I have joined to ensure these beliefs and success are continued and driven through, whilst also ensuring we as a company are working as one team ensuring the continued future success of Gates Hospitality.”
Published: 27 January 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff