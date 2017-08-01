Gulfood's 25th anniversary comes to Dubai in February

Marking its 25th anniversary this year, Gulfood at Dubai World Trade Centre is set to look ahead to the next decade and how the 2020s will prove to be transformative for the food and beverage industry.

To be held from February 16 to 20, the show will be split along eight categories: beverages; dairy; fats & oils; wellness & free from; meat & poultry; power brands; pulses, grains and cereals; and world food, which will feature 120 national pavilions with niche and specialty products in 2020.

Trixie LohMirmand, senior vice president, exhibitions & events, DWTC, said: “We anticipate the 25th edition will be a hotbed of innovation reflecting wider trends within an industry where demographic shifts such as urbanisation, migration, and the rise of the middle class are reshaping consumer lifestyles and purchasing decisions.”

Creativity is also expected to shine at the two-day Gulfood Innovation Summit, which will run under the ‘Rethinking Food’ theme and has attracted some of the industry’s most inspiring change-makers.

“The summit will bring together influential chefs, food scientists, government officials and industry leaders at the forefront of innovation to discuss and shape the future of food and gastronomy. The two-day agenda will delve into topics revolving around the role of government in shaping the future of food, adapting to healthier, sustainable lifestyles, F&B marketing, tourism and retail, future food technologies and new halal markets,” explained LohMirmand.

The summit will also feature a country focus probing the evolving Saudi Arabian culinary scene, which is poised for further growth following December’s landmark decision to end gender segregation in F&B outlets across the Kingdom.

With the MENA region now developing as an export player and an increasingly demanding importer, Gulfood 2020 is expected to attract huge global attendance for the main show and its associated event programme. This includes the Halal World Food global trading platform, which generates lucrative investment for businesses looking to capitalise on the burgeoning halal food sector.

Gulfood 2020 will also feature the Gulfood Startup Programme, where entrepreneurs demonstrate how their innovation is lighting the path to a smarter food tomorrow, while the Gulfood Innovation Awards will celebrate and reward excellence across brands and products. The Discover Zone, where the spotlight falls on product releases, will feature new categories for an enhanced shopping experience, while Innovation Tours will provide curated pathways through a show where 5,000-plus exhibitors will be showcasing hundreds of thousands of product lines.