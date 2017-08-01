Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya launches sustainable initiatives

In an effort to boost environmental protection, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya has launched a series of sustainability initiatives.

The hotel has successfully abolished single-use plastic in its back-of-house operations by introducing reusable water bottles amongst its more than 300 employees. In addition, the property has taken measures to reduce its energy consumption by 5% during the first quarter of 2020.

These new initiatives represent a significant step in Hyatt’s global sustainability programme, underscoring its landmarks of wellbeing – Feel, Fuel, and Function – and its values of care. Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya has also launched the following initiatives to contribute to the wellbeing of the community:

• Reducing 200,000 plastic bottles a year by distributing reusable water bottles to colleagues and clients

• Reducing energy usage by five percent by enhancing the property’s chiller unit

• Eliminating plastic straws entirely from the rooms and restaurants

• In the planning phase for replacing single-use plastic bottles with glass bottles in public and event spaces, expecting to reduce 1.5 million single-use plastic

In accordance with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is utilising its investment power to create a more diverse and sustainable economy. “At Hyatt, we care for people so they can be their best. This purpose guides every aspect of our business. We always listen to understand the challenges faced by our guests, associates, and the environment we live in, and are constantly creating solutions to bring a positive impact,” said Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya general manager Walid El Awadly. “The biggest environmental challenges cannot be solved alone. Hence, we are involving our guests and clients to contribute towards a common goal: preserving our environment.”