Dubai International Airport is now home to the 1,260 square metre Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai.
Able to host up to 300 guests, the lounge is the largest within the airport’s Terminal 3.
The lounge features family suites for extra privacy, a dedicated bar, a cigar lounge, play rooms for children, napping areas, along with an open kitchen which can prepare Arabic, Asian and other international cuisines.
Committed to sustainable practices, the lounge uses ingredients that are sourced locally.
The Dubai Lounge is the sixth Plaza Premium Lounge in the Middle East, joining two in Abu Dhabi and a further three in Dammam, Riyadh and Salalah.
Dubai Airports executive VP of commercial, Eugene Barry explained: “Dubai International’s consumer expectation is constantly evolving, and we regularly evaluate the breadth of commercial products and services offer to global travellers.”
Plaza Premium Group CEO, Song Hoi-see continued: “Dubai International connects travellers to more than 220 destinations across the globe including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Europe, US and more, in many of which we operate airport lounges and other airport hospitality services. This is one of our strategic expansion plans in the region to introduce our Skytrax-winning Plaza Premium Lounge in Dubai, ensuring a complete departure-transit-arrival experience for our guests.”
Luxury lounge opens at Dubai International Airport
Published: 27 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff