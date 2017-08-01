Marriott Al Forsan Saray Spa offers ladies’ night deal

Marriott Al Forsan Saray Spa offers ladies' night deal
Between 4pm and 10pm female spa-goers will receive a buy one, get one deal
Published: 27 January 2020 - 10:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Marriott Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi’s Saray Spa has announced its ladies’ night discount to be offered on Thursday afternoons.

Between 4pm and 10pm female spa-goers will receive a buy one, get one deal on any treatment at the spa.

Ladies will also gain free pool access and wet facilities, complimentary tea and snacks, and a further 30% discount off of spa products at the venue.

The hotel’s Couture Lounge will also take part, providing ladies with beverage vouchers and every F&B venue at the hotel will offer at 25% discount to women on the day.

The spa comprises a number of Dead Sea products, along with nine treatment rooms, a hammam, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, rain showers, steam rooms, saunas, ice fountains and Jacuzzis.
