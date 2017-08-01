Millennium Hotels & Resorts prioritises Saudisation

Hospitality
News
Millennium Hotels & Resorts prioritises Saudisation
Alzaabi believes hiring locals will help hotel operators become more successful
Published: 27 January 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Millennium Hotels & Resorts has stated that hiring local talent is a must for operators looking to succeed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Hotelier Middle East at the Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC), the group’s president, Ali Hamad Lakhraim Alzaabi said Saudisation is a top priority for the company.

Alzaabi explained: “We announced last year the programme focused on local-hiring and promoting Saudi nationals to the future hoteliers in the industry. You can’t grow in Saudi Arabia thinking you can do everything by bringing expats into the country.”

Saudisation is a key mission of the Saudi Vision 2030, a reformation plan to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, stimulate employment and ween the country’s economy off of oil-dependency.

Alzaabi elaborated that Saudi tourism has its own identity and therefore requires locals in the workforce. He continued: “It’s a totally different country with totally different departments and cultures, needs, so it’s much easier for operators to adapt to that. It makes operators’ lives much easier to hire local talent.”

Beyond reaching Saudisation targets, Alzaabi believes hiring locals will help hotel operators become more successful. He concluded: “We’re not only trying to reach a target, but we also need to adapt as a culture regardless of targets. We need to believe that the more locals you have managing your hotels and your businesses, the more successful the companies will be.”

Along with hiring, the group also pledges to train employees. Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA offers its own TooMooH programme, which aims to develop Saudi nationals to become hospitality industry leaders of the future.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai Customs celebrates International Customs Day and 3rd UAE Customs Week
    C.H. Robinson moves 232mtn from multiple locations for huge project
      C.H. Robinson moves 232mtn from multiple locations for huge project
        Common sense prevails, as the UK gives Huawei the greenlight for 5G
          Wind energy set to account for 35% of global energy needs - IRENA

            More related galleries

            Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
              Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights' updated meeting spaces