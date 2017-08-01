Millennium Hotels & Resorts takes over Al Dana Diamond Makkah

Following the announcement of its ambitious expansion plans at the Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC) last week, Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA has announced it will take over Al Dana Diamond Makkah.
The four-star property will be rebranded as the M Hotel Al Dana Makkah and add 611 keys to the group’s current 3,240 keys in KSA.
Located in the centre of Makkah, the property will stand in Al Shisha – Azizah district, located 3.3 km from Al Haram, 2.6 km from Um Alqura and 3.2 km from Safwah. Millennium explains its location, which is 75 km from King Abdulaziz International Airport also, makes it a prime hotel for leisure and business travellers.
Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA CEO, Kevork Deldelian commented: “We are fully committed to our strategic expansion plan in Saudi Arabia to extend our reach across the entire Kingdom. In the first phase, the plan includes the opening of 6 new hotels in Makkah, Madina, Tabouk, Jizan and Baha in addition to the recently opened Millennium and Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem hotels.”
The rebranding announcement comes soon after the group’s president, Ali Hamad Lakhraim Alzaabi said Millennium is hoping to add more than 50 hotels to the Kingdom.
In an interview with Hotelier Middle East, Alzaabi explained within that expansion plan, four-star properties will a major focus. He said: “We want to expand that version of the Millennium DNA into the four-star segment, the Place and Central are out of the Millennium brand. We find the four-star segment is under-served by a lot of cities. You have gaps, you have either five-stars, three-stars or unbranded. You don’t have proper international [four-star properties].”
The group finished 2019 with 11 openings, though it aims to add a further 15,000 keys to the region in the next three years.
Published: 27 January 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff