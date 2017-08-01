Report: MICE industry expected to reach $1.4bn value

Hospitality
News
Published: 27 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry is expected to surpass a value of US$1.4 billion in the next five years according to Allied Market Research.

Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) within the industry is registered at 7.6% said the paper.

The paper identified European destinations such as France, Italy and the UK as key source markets for the UAE’s vice sector. I2Travel CEO & chairman, Vittorio Marsiglio said: states “The Middle Eastern market is doing an exceptional job at boosting the MICE sector making it a competitive and dynamic player globally.”

QNA International director, Sidh N.C. continued: “2020 is a very special and exciting time for the Middle East and the global MICE market. Businesses seeking to tap into the Middle East outbound travel market should aim to impress this market segment by respecting Arabian cultural needs, aspiring to exceed expectations through providing high quality and upmarket services whilst targeting evolving market opportunities such as the ‘coming of age traveller’ seeking cultural adventures.”

According to Allied Market Research, Saudi Arabia contributes the most MICE and luxury outbound travel from the Middle East, followed closely by the UAE. The paper hails the UAE’s growing aviation presence as a contributor to its outbound travel.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Wärtsilä integrated solutions will deliver efficiency and sustainability to three new short-sea vessels
    Alfa Laval commits to achieving zero-emission vessels as a member of the Getting to Zero Coalition
      Implementing Industry 4.0 to streamline your supply chain
        Mooring cleats double as lifting eyes
          From dry stack to floating in less than three minutes

            More related galleries

            Photos: Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights' updated meeting spaces
              Photos: Cheval Blanc Courchevel Spa
                Photos: 10 year anniversary of Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai
                  In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
                    Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC