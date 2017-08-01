Airbnb offers two-month Bahamas sabbatical to Dubai residents

Holiday rental giant Airbnb is partnering with the Bahamas National Trust to offer five people a two-month experience in the Bahamas to help rebuild its ecosystems and infrastructure following Hurricane Dorian.
Running through April and May, visitors will be sent to the island destinations of Andros, Exumas and Eleuthera to experience the local cultures and take part in crucial projects.
Home to the world’s third largest reef system, the Andros-leg of the experience will have participants work with underwater and travel photographer Katie Storr, to create a coral reef restoration programme. Participants will also have the opportunity to explore blue holes and harvest sponges.
In Exuma participants must replicate the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park ecosystems which have been damaged by the invasion of the red lionfish.
Participants will carefully control the population of these lionfish as a way to allow the system to thrive. Boatbuilding, sailing and conch conservation is also on the agenda for participants.
Finally in Eleuthera, the five-member team must work to establish a bush tea farm on the island.
Bahamas National Trust executive director, Eric Carey said: “The Bahamas is open for business and while we work to restore parts of the archipelago devastated by Hurricane Dorian, the vast majority is ready for visitors.”
He continued: “Partnering with Airbnb is an incredible opportunity to help further preserve our culture and resources and share our diverse country and the Bahamian way of life with the world.”
Airbnb SVP of global policy and communications, Chris Lehane added: “As The Bahamas rebuilds, it’s a privilege to work together with the Bahamas National Trust to support and shine a spotlight on a nation whose economies are benefited by tourism.”
He concluded: “To continue these efforts, we’re also pleased to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Tourism to promote tourism to the country through Airbnb even beyond the Bahamas Sabbatical. This is a special place and anyone who has spent time on any of the islands that make up the nation is moved by the air, the sun, the beaches, the food, the communities and most of all the people.”
Airbnb offers two-month Bahamas sabbatical to Dubai residents
Published: 28 January 2020 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff