Al Habtoor Group discusses possible investment in Egypt

Al Habtoor Group founding chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor recently met with MP Alaa Abed, chairman of the Egyptian Parliament’s Human Rights Committee to discuss possible investment opportunities in the country.

The pair talked about the current investment climate in Egypt, its economic trends, the issues to investors, business generation and job opportunities.

The company said in a release: “Al Habtoor expressed keen interest in an improved investment milieu, backed by proper legislative and structural reforms by the Egyptian government and private sector.”

Al Habtoor himself said: “I am very fond of Egypt and consider it my second home. The country offers huge potential and is on the right path to recovery, attracting investors from different industries, generating business and job opportunities for local communities. I firmly believe Egypt has thriving investment potential — further legislative and bureaucratic reforms, and tax incentives would pave the way for improved foreign direct investment.”

The group’s hospitality division currently has a portfolio of 14 hotels, seven of which are in Dubai. These include the Habtoor Grand Resort, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Habtoor Palace, LXR Hotels & Resorts, V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Metropolitan Hotel Dubai and Al Habtoor Polo Resort.