Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort appoints director of marketing and comms

Hospitality
News
Farah Sarieddine
Published: 28 January 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort has promoted Farah Sarieddine to the role of director of marketing and communications.

In her new role, Sarieddine will be responsible for leading the property’s marketing strategy and provide solutions for sustained growth at the hotel. She will develop and implement marketing plans that line up with the resort’s organisational goals, while also motivating team members and supporting them.

She first joined Minor Hotels in September 2017, as marketing manager she was in charge of six social media accounts, marketing strategies and improving the visibility of the hotel online.

Talking about her promotion, Sarieddine said: “I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved so far with Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and I look forward to building upon what I’ve accomplished with the help of the fantastic team here. Letting travellers see exactly how they can connect to this amazing destination with Anantara is my main aim and I look forward to finding new ways to communicate that daily.”
