Bread Street Kitchen at Atlantis expands menu

The roast is served from February 2 to 9
Published: 28 January 2020 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai has expanded its Sunday roast menu.

Running from February 2 to 9, the venue will introduce the Yorkshire pudding to its dinner.

The roast comprises beef, lamp or chicken, along with all the trimmings, mash, gravy and a choice of toad in the hole. Also on the menu is a steak and kidney stew or a Yorkshire pudding filled with beef, lamb or chicken.

The roast is served from 6pm – 11:30pm, priced at AED 135 and AED 65 per cocktail.
