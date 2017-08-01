Emirates announces new route to Malaysia

Emirates Airline has announced it will start two daily flights from the UAE’s Dubai to Penang in Malaysia.
The flights will commence from April 9 this year and will be facilitated through a connection in Singapore.
Operated by an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER, the flight will be the airline’s second Malaysian route, joining the three daily flights to Kuala Lumpur.
Emirates explained the route enables travellers from the northern part of Malaysia to enter Dubai and continue journeys to Europe, North America and other parts of the Middle East.
Beyond the consumer aspect, the route will also allow Emirates SkyCargo to transport up to 15 tonnes of cargo per flight to the north of Malaysia. It explained the cargo will increase Malaysian businesses’ exports of electronic products, oil, gas, fashion items and food.
Emirates chief commercial officer, Adnan Kazim commented: “Penang is a major centre for tourism, business travel, as well as medical tourism and the increased levels of inbound travel is consistent with the growth in numbers of visitors to the country.”
Kazim continued: “We have been serving Malaysia through our flights to Kuala Lumpur for more than 20 years, with three-times daily service, and the introduction of flights to Penang will help us meet growing demand from leisure and business travellers, both to and from Malaysia. We are also pleased that the fifth freedom flights between Penang and Singapore will connect two sister cities and increase connectivity for passengers in South East Asia”
Published: 28 January 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff