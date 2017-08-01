Hotelbeds raises more than $8,000 for WWF

The world’s largest bedbank company, Hotelbeds has announced it has raised €7,500 (US$8,261) for the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF).
In 2010 Hotelbeds introduced a policy of replacing holiday season corporate gifts with charity donations.
Part of the policy is for every digital Christmas card sent by Hotelbeds to its partners, the company donates €20.
WWF is the world’s largest conservation organisation, made up of more than five million global supporters working in more than 100 countries. WWF strives to stop the decay of the planet’s natural environment, supporting 1,300 conservation and environmental projects.
Hotelbeds head of corporate sustainability, Teresa Laso explained: “As we all know, there is no Planet B, and climate change is now affecting every country on every continent. For this reason, this year we have taken action to stop climate change from getting worse through our partnership with the WWF.”
She continued: “With the funds that we would have spent on holiday season gifts for partners we are instead supporting the WWF goals for protecting and conserving the world’s forests.“
Hotelbeds provides more than 180,000 hotels with access to its distribution channels, showing available rooms to consumers without competing with the hotels’ own distribution strategy.
Laso concluded: “As a leading company in the B2B travel sector, with many employees around the globe, we have a great responsibility to raise awareness about important issues and promote good practices amongst our employees.”
Published: 28 January 2020 - noon
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff