Looking back on Hilton’s 100th year in hospitality

Hospitality giant Hilton has reported positive unit growth and impressive portfolio expansion during its 100th year in operation.



In 2019, the group achieved 6.6% net unit growth, adding close to 470 hotels to its global portfolio of 6,110 properties and 971,000 rooms spread across 119 locations.



Hilton’s development pipeline also increased last year, rising to 387,000 rooms across 15 of its brands.



Hilton CFO, Kevin Jacobs commented: “In addition to our record-breaking growth across approvals, construction starts and net units, we are delivering on our commitment to serve any guest, anywhere in the world, for any travel need.”



Growth

Within its luxury sector, Hilton opened 11 hotels across its Waldorf Astoria & Resorts brand, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Conrad Hotels & Resorts. LXR entered Europe and the Americas with the Biltmore Mayfair, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa – LXR Hotels & Resorts

Presence in Africa was expanded with more than 100 hotels trading or under development, including the Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayson and the Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof.



Other growth achievements included reaching 2,500 Hampton by Hotel properties, 500 Homewood Suites by Hilton properties, 300 Home2 Suites by Hilton properties and 10 Motto by Hilton properties in development.



Effect on communities

Last year saw the launch of The Hilton Effect Foundation, along with expansion of the soap recycling programme by Hilton, and further investment into local communities by providing 550,000 volunteering hours at close to 10,500 events.



Along with bringing in volunteers, the group reported it had created 25,000 jobs in 2019 also.



Guests

Hilton welcome more than 178 million guests last year, along with its 100 millionth Hilton Honors member, marking a 21% increase in membership that year.

