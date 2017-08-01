Marriott International to open St. Regis Almasa in Egypt

Hospitality
News
Marriott International to open St. Regis Almasa in Egypt
Failities include an outdoor and indoor pool, a gym, spa, club house and 20 F&B venues
Published: 28 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Marriott International has signed an agreement to open the St. Regis Almasa hotel, sitting within the New Administrative Capital of Egypt.

The agreement will see the existing Almasa Royal Palace property renovated and rebranded as the Marriott five-star hotel in the second quarter of 2020.

The details of the renovation remain unknown, though the hotel currently comprises 270 rooms, 90 suites, 60 apartments and 14 villas, equating to 434 total rooms. Other facilities include an outdoor and indoor pool, a gym, spa, club house and 20 F&B venues. The property also sits next to a 42,000 sq ft convention centre.

Present at the signing ceremony was National Authority for Management & Investment CEO, Clonel Waleed Samy Salama, as well as the advisor to the president of Egypt for financial affairs, General Mohamed Amin Ibrahim Naser, Marriott International group president, EMEA, Liam Brown and Marriott International president and MD, MEA, Alex Kyriakidis.

Speaking on the occasion, Salama said: The National Authority for Management and Investment is pleased to start a relationship with Marriott International. The St. Regis Almasa will be positioned as the luxury hospitality hub in the New Administrative Capital and with the largest state-of-the-art convention centre in Egypt, the hotel will be the ideal host to the country’s largest events, conferences and summits. We are confident that this deal signing will play a vital role in the development of tourism in Egypt.”

Marriott International, CEO, MEA, Jerome Briet added: “This signing further enhances the St. Regis brand portfolio in Middle East and Africa and underscores the tremendous momentum that our luxury brands have in the region.”
