Report: The factors boosting West African hotel growth
Protea Hotel by Marriott Accra Kokota Airport is a 17-story, 200-room hotel in Ghana
Published: 28 January 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
A spokesperson from one of West Africa’s largest hospitality consultants has identified four key factors which are boosting the region’s hotel sector.

Horwath HTL, managing partner, hotels, Philippe Doizelet shared his insights in conjunction with the Forum de l'Investissement Hôtelier Africain (FIHA).

Air travel

The first factor according to Doizelet is air travel. He explained: “It used to be that the main hubs for flying between West African countries were Paris and Casablanca. However, thanks to the rapid growth of Ethiopian Airlines and other carriers, such as Emirates, Kenya Airways and Turkish, the situation has changed; and new routes are offered to travellers. For example, it is now possible to fly direct from New York to Abidjan, where the African Development Bank is located, and to Lomé, where the Central Bank of West African States (BOAD) is situated… and with increased travel comes increased commerce and demand for accommodation.”

UNWTO identified international tourist arrivals in Africa rose by 7% in 2018, likewise the West Africa’s aviation sector is expecting 7.5% growth in Q1 2020 explained ForwardKeys. International outbound booking have also increased 12.5% and bookings from other continents into Africa is up 12.9% this year compared to last.

All of this feeds into hotels in the area seeing greater occupancy rates and demand moving forward.

Economic growth

The second factor said Doizelet is economic growth of West African countries. Benin, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Senegal are growing at 6% per annum, leading to greater interest from international investors looking to capitalise on the area’s hospitality industry.

Currency stability

The CFA franc is planned to be dropped in 15 West African countries, instead being replaced with the Eco. Doizelet believes this new common currency will reduce the business cost between West African countries and boost trade.

Demographics

Doizelet said: “People are seeing their standards of living improve and they are keen to seize opportunities. We are seeing that mind-set reflected throughout the hospitality industry; it’s incredibly refreshing and it’s attracting business.”

Beach Events (which organised FIHA) MD, Matthew Weihs added: “Africa is not the easiest place to do business, but it is an incredibly exciting place because the opportunities substantially outweigh the threats. Every time we organise a hotel investment forum, I see more hotel openings being announced and I meet new players keen to enter the market. The FIHA delegates are literally constructing the future of Africa in front of our eyes and anyone who attends the conference has the opportunity to join in.”

As of September 2019, Accor, Hilton, Marriott International and Radisson Hotel Group have opened 2,800 rooms across Africa, with a further 6,600 in the pipeline.
Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

