Swissôtel Al Ghurair names director of finance

Hospitality
News
Swissôtel Al Ghurair names director of finance
Mazen Salha
Published: 28 January 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Hotel Swissôtel Al Ghurair and Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair have appointed Mazen Salha as director of finance.

In his role, Salha will oversee the finance and purchasing departments, while supporting GM, Dominic Arel in meeting strategic goals of the properties.

Holding more than 12 years' of experience, Salha was previously assistant director of finance & business support at InterContinental Dubai Marina. He first started a career in Dubai in 2007 when he worked at InterContinental Dubai Festival City as accounts receivable supervisor.

Speaking about his appointment, Salha said: “Swissotel Al Ghurair stands out from hotel approaches that are ‘tried and true’ and is bringing all the buzz-worthy qualities and character to Old Dubai. I’m thrilled to join the team that is reimagining the way modern travellers and locals experience vacations.”

Arel continued: “In his longstanding career, Mazen has demonstrated the ability to streamline business operations and increase efficiency and profitability at the hotels that he has worked at. He has outstanding knowledge of developing and implementing financial controls along with great leadership and interpersonal skills. The team is very excited to have him on board.”


