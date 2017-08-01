Anantara launches AR experience app

Minor Hotels’ Anantara has launched an AR experience app for guests to explore one of its Sri Lankan properties.
Guests can use their phones to learn about and explore the architecture and history of Anantara Kalutara Resort. Designed by Geoffrey Bawa, the property showcases tropical modernist architecture, build on a sense of community, maintaining culture and complimenting the surrondings.
The application provides an audio-description of each aspect of the hotel, as well as videos of the design process of certain fixtures and the ability to scan artworks at the resort.
Anantara Kalutara Resort GM, Darren Darwin commented: “We are very proud to introduce this interactive journey. Geoffrey Bawa’s designs and architectural vision are integral to the guest experience. We welcome you to download the app and join us on an inspirational tour.”
Published: 29 January 2020 - 10:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff