Anantara launches AR experience app

Hospitality
News
Anantara launches AR experience app
Designed by Geoffrey Bawa, the property showcases tropical modernist architecture
Published: 29 January 2020 - 10:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Minor Hotels’ Anantara has launched an AR experience app for guests to explore one of its Sri Lankan properties.

Guests can use their phones to learn about and explore the architecture and history of Anantara Kalutara Resort. Designed by Geoffrey Bawa, the property showcases tropical modernist architecture, build on a sense of community, maintaining culture and complimenting the surrondings.

The application provides an audio-description of each aspect of the hotel, as well as videos of the design process of certain fixtures and the ability to scan artworks at the resort.

Anantara Kalutara Resort GM, Darren Darwin commented: “We are very proud to introduce this interactive journey. Geoffrey Bawa’s designs and architectural vision are integral to the guest experience. We welcome you to download the app and join us on an inspirational tour.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Start-up on a mission to digitise private aviation hunts for UAE investors
    Grundfos opens iFoss lab in Dubai to offer digital experience
      Abu Dhabi to invite bids for third solar IPP as soon as February 2020
        MBC's Arous Beirut turns out to be a major success
          The evolution of virtual reality

            More related galleries

            Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
              Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights' updated meeting spaces