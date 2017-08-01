Ascott embraces Saudisation with training programmes

Hospitality
News
Published: 29 January 2020 - 10 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

International lodging owner-operator Ascott has laid out its mission to help with saudisation across the Kingdom.

Ran across Ascott properties around the world, the Serviced Residence Manager Programme (SRMP) prepares Ascott staff to enter more managerial positions in hospitality. The programme comprises classroom-based learning, along with on-site training and mentoring. The 33-week programme concludes with the senior appointment of successful candidates.

Ascott regional GM for Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India, Vincent Miccolis explained: “As the group continues to enjoy unprecedented growth, it’s vital we plan ahead by equipping our high-potential middle management staff with the skills profile they will need to one day manage and operate an Ascott serviced residence.”

He continued: “From theoretical background in finance management to fine-tuning their housekeeping, guest service, operations and leadership skills, the SRMP course has been strategically designed to transform our most promising hospitality talent into the future leaders of Ascott.”

Ascott organises a similar programme specific for Saudi nationals. The Saudi Graduate Programme across Ascott properties in the Kingdom works to train the workforce to take on more senior positions.

Miccolis added: “These are exciting times in Saudi Arabia with the Kingdom gradually embracing a historic series of cultural reforms. As the nation pushes ahead with Saudisation and the Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s tourism industry is evolving at a rapid pace and creating a wealth of new jobs within the hospitality sector.”

