ATM registrations now open

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has opened registrations for its 2020 event to take place this April.
Running from April 19 to 22, the event connects the Middle East’s leading tourism and travel professionals, allowing them to discuss plans, network and learn more about the landscape of the industry.
Visitor registrations, along with buyers and media have now opened.
Visitors, which includes travel professionals, and others working in the travel industry, can apply here.
Buyers, which includes people interesting in inking new deals as a travel buyer, can apply here.
Media professionals, which includes publishers, editors and journalists, can apply here.
The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Published: 29 January 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff