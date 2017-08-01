ATM registrations now open

Hospitality
News
ATM registrations now open
Visitor registrations, along with buyer and media have now opened
Published: 29 January 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has opened registrations for its 2020 event to take place this April.

Running from April 19 to 22, the event connects the Middle East’s leading tourism and travel professionals, allowing them to discuss plans, network and learn more about the landscape of the industry.

Visitor registrations, along with buyers and media have now opened.

Visitors, which includes travel professionals, and others working in the travel industry, can apply here.

Buyers, which includes people interesting in inking new deals as a travel buyer, can apply here.

Media professionals, which includes publishers, editors and journalists, can apply here.

The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

GEMS Dubai American Academy launches the Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics
    2019 – A year marked by difficult market conditions and product-related challenges
      Abu Dhabi's Tadweer reduces waste by 3.1% in 2019
        Oil and gas majors plug billions into the energy transition, yet significant investment gap remains
          Austrian Audio OC818 Mics used at 62nd Grammy Awards

            More related galleries

            Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
              Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights' updated meeting spaces