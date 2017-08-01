Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre hires director of people & culture

Naif Al Mojil
Published: 29 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre has hired Naif Al Mojil as director of people & culture.

In his role, Al Mojil will be responsible developing, directing and overseeing the hotel’s cultural visions and strategies.

With more than 17 years’ of experience, Al Mojil has held managerial positions in HR departments of multiple industries. He has worked across retail, healthcare and the e-commerce sector. In his new role he will use his experience to maintain employee relations, manage recruitment and ensure the retention of staff.

He will also be expected to help the team with personal and professional development, compensation administration and handle the legal matters related to HR at the property.

Prior to his appointment at the Saudi hotel, Al Moji was a country manager for HR at Souq.com, he has also worked at companies such as IKEA International, Carrefour and the Al Faisaliah Group.

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre GM, Guenter Gebhard explained: “At Four Seasons, our strong focus on people & culture has always been a central component of our ongoing success in creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. I’m pleased to welcome Naif Al Mojil to our team, and am confident that his knowledge and expertise will enable us to attract and retain employees of the highest calibre.”

He continued: “His appointment also reflects our deep-rooted commitment to Saudization and nurturing the talents of the local workforce. I look forward to working closely with Naif as we continue to develop our inspiring culture and make Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre an even better place for Saudis to embark on a career in hospitality.”

Al Mojil himself added: “I am delighted to join the team at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre and contribute towards enhancing the property’s people & culture division. It’s truly a pleasure to be part of a company with a globally renowned approach to human resources and a vibrant corporate culture. I look forward to exploring fresh ways to cultivate the skills of talented Saudi professionals and further strengthen the Kingdom’s flourishing indigenous hospitality sector.”
